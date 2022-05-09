Geri Mansdorf, Previous Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Returns to YU as the Assistant Vice President of Enrollment

Geri Mansdorf, the previous director of undergraduate admissions, returned to YU as the assistant vice president of enrollment this February, The Commentator learned. Mansdorf left her previous post in September 2020.

Her new capacity as assistant vice president of enrollment involves supporting and advising the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, the University Registrar and the Office of International Students. Mansdorf hopes to create collaborative partnerships within and between those offices and other offices within the university.

As the previous director, Mansdorf made greater use of technology and social media to recruit new students, leading the undergraduate admissions office in a new direction and increasing its footprint, The Commentator reported in December 2020.

After almost a year and a half away from YU, Mansdorf was approached by the Marketing and Communications Office and agreed to return this February. “It is difficult to escape the gravitational pull that YU has on anyone who has been a part of the institution in any capacity,” she said. “As much as I was enjoying my new position and the flexibility that it offered, I was intrigued by the opportunity to contribute to Yeshiva in a new capacity.”

“I am thrilled to be able to work for and with Mrs. Mansdorf again,” Director of High School Recruitment and Admissions Marc Zharnest said. “Her knowledge and vision for our department are unparalleled and I look forward to continue to have her mentorship.”

In September 2020 Mansdorf stepped down from her position and later worked as the director of faculty recruitment for the Yeshivah of Flatbush. “The pull of family was strong,” she told The Commentator, “and I felt that it was time to explore other options which might allow more flexibility.” Upon her leave, Zharnest was named acting director and was later promoted to his current position as YU’s director of undergraduate recruitment.

Mansdorf is enthusiastic about returning to work with her former co-workers. “I felt privileged to have had a tenure of nearly 16 years at Yeshiva. My time here allowed me to grow as a professional and at the same time learn so much from our esteemed deans, rebbeim and faculty,” Mansdorf remarked. “It has been a truly humbling experience to enjoy the warm welcome and camaraderie of former colleagues for whom I have only the greatest respect, as we begin our important work together once again.”

—

Photo Caption: Geri Mansdorf, former director of undergraduate admissions, has returned

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University