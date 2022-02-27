Zharnest Promoted to Director of Undergraduate Recruitment

Marc Zharnest has been promoted to director of admissions and undergraduate high school recruitment. Zharnest took over as acting director of undergraduate admissions in September 2020 after the previous director, Geri Mansdorf, stepped down from the position.

Zharnest previously worked as associate director of undergraduate admissions before assuming the role of acting director. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from the Sy Syms School of Business (SSSB) and a master’s degree in healthcare administration and management from Seton Hall University. From 2012 to 2014, he worked as the international director of outreach and recruitment for the James Striar School Mechinah program at YU, according to his LinkedIn profile. In July of 2017, Zharnest was promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the women’s soccer team at YU.

As director, Zharnest’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruitment and admissions for all first-time and transfer students at YU. “This includes overseeing our top-notch and committed team of admissions counselors, planning and executing all events related to admissions, reviewing applications and crafting our overall admissions strategy,” Zharnest shared with The Commentator. “I collaborate with administrators, faculty and other personalities at YU, all with the objective of recruiting students to YU.”

He added that there are no quantifiable changes in his list of responsibilities now that he is director. “While I have been serving as the acting director, my philosophy has been to earn the job and not have it given to me, so while the acting part is gone, the job has been the same and that is to ensure that we bring in the right students,” Zharnest said.

“Being able to sit in my seat and oversee the admissions team for my alma mater is a true honor and privilege, one that I do not take for granted,” Zharnest said.

—

Photo Caption: Marc Zharnest

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University