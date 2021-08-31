August News Brief: Tenzer Gardens and Nagel’s Bagels Reopen, RIETS Master’s Program Delayed

Tenzer Gardens and Nagel’s Bagels Reopen

Tenzer Gardens and Nagel’s Bagels, both of which are located on Wilf Campus, reopened for the Fall 2021 semester. Tenzer Gardens is an area that was previously used for barbecues, sports games and other student events. Nagel’s Bagels is an eatery located in Gleuck Center for Jewish study.

In early 2019, Tenzer Gardens first closed for reconstruction purposes. It was utilized for the first time since for the Welcome Back BBQ on Aug. 24.

Nagel’s Bagels first closed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The university did not respond to inquiries as to why the location was closed for the previous semesters. Nagel’s Bagels resides adjacent to the Glueck Beis Medrash and the Heights Lounge.

RIETS MHL Degree in Rabbinic Literature Postponed

The Masters in Hebrew Letters (MHL) Program under Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS), which was supposed to begin for the first time in Fall 2021, will not be taking place this year, according to students who were enrolled in the program.

RIETS did not respond to comment on why the program was canceled and if it will be reinstated at a later point. According to Yeshiva Academic Institutional Repository (YAIR), 10-15 students applied to the Chaver program — a full-time or part-time learning program designed for Yeshiva University graduates to spend an additional year in Yeshiva before graduate school or working — or MHL program and all are currently enrolled in the former as of now.

Photo Caption: Wilf Students learning in the Glueck Beis Medrash

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University