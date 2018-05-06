Wood-Hill To Oversee Pre-Health and Pre-Law Advising on Wilf Campus

Lolita Wood-Hill has assumed the role of Executive Director of Pre-Professional Advising Programs on the Wilf Campus. In this capacity, she will oversee pre-law and pre-health students.

The appointment came in the wake of former Pre-Law Advisor Dina Chelst’s departure in early March. In an email announcing her departure, Chelst said that Deans Bacon and Sugarman would be the “point people” for pre-law students, but Wood-Hill took over those responsibilities shortly thereafter.

In early March, Chelst left YU after three and a half years to return to practicing law. Under the change, Wood-Hill, who has served as the Pre-Health Adviser for Yeshiva College students for more than seven years, has expanded her role to advising pre-law students as well.

Wood-Hill, who has been involved in academic advising for more than 25 years at both YU and throughout the CUNY system, is excited about her new position. “Much of advising is making sure you hear the students’ concerns, making sure resources are available and providing solid advice,” she said. “I enjoy helping students understand how they can achieve their professional goals. Helping someone identify and successfully transition to their passion for a particular professional goal is so fulfilling!”

To adjust to her new duties, Wood-Hill plans to add more office hours. The University also intends to hire a new general academic adviser, according to Yeshiva College Associate Dean for Operations and Student Affairs Fred Sugarman. According to a job posting for the new position on Indeed.com, applicants are required to have a master’s degree and two years of related job experience.

Wood-Hill noted that the timelines for medical and law school applications are completely different, so students in each track will be appropriately accommodated. Pre-health students typically begin their applications the summer before their senior year, whereas pre-law students typically apply during the fall of their senior year. She also plans to attend the national pre-law conference in June with an eye towards fostering relationships with law school admissions officers to help her better advocate for students in the admissions process.

"Although I am not a lawyer, I am well-versed in helping students excel in making their goals a reality,” she said. “I will work diligently to make sure that we continue to provide quality events and programs that will attract law schools to our exceptional student body.”

With the shifts in the advising department, Sara Schwartz will be promoted to Senior Academic Advisor and will oversee pre-engineering students, as well as students who are struggling academically. Schwartz currently serves as a general academic advisor at YC, and also has been advising pre-engineering students since Chelst’s departure. During her time as an advisor, Chelst worked with pre-engineering students.

“I am delighted by these changes,” said Dean Sugarman. “We have two superb professionals in charge of advising activities and a third generalist soon to join.”

“I cannot even express in words how thankful I am to have [Wood-Hill] as an advisor, mentor, and friend,” said Syms Academic Advising Coordinator Aitan Magence, who is starting medical school in August. “I would not have been able to get to where I am today without a number of individuals, Mrs. Wood-Hill and Ms. Beaudreau being integral individuals to making that happen. I cannot think of a more deserving person than her to receive this promotion and I wish her much luck and success!”

“Ms. Wood-Hill is absolutely fantastic. She’s so helpful is guiding the students to the various medical and dental school programs,” said YC Junior Jacob Roffe, a pre-health student. “She makes sure everyone is prepared for their interviews and applications and it’s great to work with her.”

"While I have never met Ms. Wood-Hill, I hear only positive things about her. As a recipient of the Campus Partner of the Year Award, Ms. Wood-Hill seems like someone who is quite helpful with placing students into graduate study programs,” said YC Junior Nolan Edmonson, a pre-law student. “I look forward to Ms. Wood-Hill working with pre-law students like myself to help realize our dream of getting into a good law school."

