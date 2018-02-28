Wilf Campus Pre-Law Advisor Dina Chelst Leaving University

The Pre-Law advisor for Wilf Campus students Dina Chelst announced that she will be leaving the university on March 2 in an email to students. She will be returning to practice law in a Trusts and Estates law firm after working in the university for three and a half years.

“I missed law, and I don’t think that I realized that until recently, and so when this opportunity came up and it ended up working out, I thought it was a really good move for me,” explained Chelst.

Chelst explained that she has been working with the administration to ensure a smooth transition after she leaves, and wrote in her email announcement that Deans Bacon and Sugarman “will be the point people for pre-law” in her absence.

As the Director of Pre-Law Advising, Chelst advises students on every aspect of the law school application process, from summer internships to the LSAT. She estimated that roughly 200 Wilf campus students intend on going to law school.

Yeshiva College student and President of the Jacob Hecht Pre-Law Society on the Wilf Campus David Rubinstein commented, “Her guidance and advice was essential to the high rates of admission that YU students enjoy to excellent law schools across the country. She was a personal mentor and friend, and her presence on this campus will be missed.”

Reflecting on her time on campus, Chelst noted, “I very much enjoyed my time at YU, I’m actually sincerely leaving with very mixed emotions...the student body here is really unbelievable. It’s a wide range of students, and every last one of those students that I’ve worked with has been great.”