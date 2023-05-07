Yeshiva University to Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Most Students and Staff

Yeshiva University will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff, undergraduate students, visitors and most graduate students and faculty beginning May 12, YU’s COVID-19 response team announced Tuesday.

Vice Provost of Student Affairs and Graduate Dean of Students Chaim Nissel told the Commentator that the decision, made by YU’s COVID-19 team and their medical consultant, was based on a decline in infection and death rates, the ending of vaccine mandates in nearby colleges and the end of the vaccine requirements for federal workers.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the entire YU community during the Covid pandemic,” Nissel told The Commentator, “and hope and pray for only minimal Covid-related disruption moving forward.”

Due to clinical placements, vaccinations and a booster will continue to be required for students taking in-person classes and programs at the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology and Wurzweiler School of Social Work, as well as students in health science programs at the Katz School of Science and Health.

These rules will also remain in place for any faculty and staff who work in healthcare facilities or who supervise students at clinical sites.

Although the vaccine requirement will be lifted, the university encouraged students to follow COVID-19 guidance and stay home if they are feeling sick.

Other colleges in the New York area, including Columbia, NYU and the SUNY and CUNY systems have also announced an end to vaccine requirements in recent months.

Photo Caption: YU’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students and faculty will be lifted on May 12.

Photo Credit: Braňo / Unsplash