Wilf Spring 2023 Election Results Announced After Delay

The Wilf Campus Canvassing Committee released Spring 2023 Wilf Campus student government election results Sunday.

Thursday’s election results were originally set to be released shortly after the election ended at midnight, but were delayed due to the time needed to count over 2,500 write-in ballots.

Large numbers of write-in ballots were cast in the election due to few students declaring candidacy within the April 25 official deadline, prompting students to run for open positions, including all Sy Syms School of Business Student Council (SSSBSC) positions and Yeshiva College Student Council (YCSC) president.

Some ballots were also cast for campaigns of frivolous nature, which encouraged students to vote for a single student for all positions — who wasn’t disqualified given that the campaign wasn’t being run by said student, and for the fictional characters Mr. Krabs and Plankton.

None of these campaigns garnered enough votes to cross the twenty-vote threshold required to win a position as a write-in candidate.

Of the 19 races in the election, only three were contested on the ballot, with eight having only one candidate on the ballot and the other eight being run by candidates in write-in campaigns.

Ballots were sent to students at 7:00 a.m., and elections were scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m.

However, due to an error in uploading student information, which sent ballots to students and alumni not eligible to vote, a second set of ballots was sent to students at 10:16 a.m., remaining open until midnight. Students who voted earlier had their ballots disqualified, and were required to vote again.

796 of 1143 students, or just under 70% of the Wilf Campus student body, participated in the election. Three races were inconclusive, and elections to fill those positions will be held in the fall.

Candidates

The following is a breakdown of the election results with vote totals and percentage of votes per candidate:

YSU President

Zachary “Zakkai” Notkin - 415 (74.37%)

YSU VP of Clubs

Alexander Siegman - 417 (79.13%)

YSU VP of Class Affairs

Yehuda Mazin - 353 (63.95%)

YSU Senior Representative

Write-in - 123 (100%)

Inconclusive as no candidate received the minimum twenty votes

YSU Junior Representative

Sam Weinberg - 87 (36.10%)

Zanvy Lesnoy - 70 (29.05%)

Dylan Broder - 46 (19.09%)

Shnuer Levy - 34 (14.11%)

YSU Katz Representative

Write-in - 12 (100%)

Inconclusive as no candidate received the minimum twenty votes

YCSC President

Write-in - 279 (100%)

Breakdown:

Shlomo Schwartz - 103 (36.91%)

Elishama Marmon - 76 (27.24%)

Yitzhak Graff - 25 (8.97%)

Other Write-ins - 75 (26.88%)

YCSC Vice-President

Adin Blumofe - 201 (74.17%)

YCSC Treasurer

Judah Berman - 243 (86.79%)

SYMSSC President

Write-in - 301 (100%)

Breakdown:

Andrew Jacobson - 110 (36.54%)

Other Write-ins - 191 (63.46%)

SYMSSC Vice-President

Write-in - 223 (100%)

Breakdown:

Charles Kemp - 122 (54.71%)

Other Write-ins - 101 (45.29%)

SYMSSC Treasurer

Write-in - 230 (100%)

Breakdown:

David Benzaquen - 114 (49.57%)

Seth Coronel - 29 (12.60%)

Other Write-ins - 87 (37.83%)

SOY President

David Kohanchi - 523 (87.02%)

SOY Vice-President

Noam Mayerfeld - 494 (88.69%)

SOY Vice-President of Chessed

Avraham Frohlich - 272 (48.42%)

Jacob Katz - 244 (42.96%)

SOY MYP Representative

Write-in - 262 (100%)

Breakdown:

Nerya Miller - 82 (31.30%)

Yosef Feld - 25 (9.54%)

Other Write-ins - 155 (59.16%)

SOY SBMP Representative

Daniel Jaffe - 113 (71.97%)

SOY IBC Representative

Moshe Epstein - 47 (47.96%)

Joey Strobel - 26 (26.53%)

Yosef Bluth - 23 (23.47%)

SOY JSS Representative

Write-in - 40 (100%)

Inconclusive as no candidate received the minimum twenty votes