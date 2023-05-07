May News Brief: Earthquake Aid, YU Students Participate in National Roller Hockey Tournament

YU Students Donate Aid for Survivors of Turkey/Syria Earthquake

Yeshiva University’s Office of Student Life (OSL) ran an aid collection project to aid people affected by the February earthquake in Syria and Turkey this semester.

In an effort to aid those suffering from the earthquake, OSL and SOY Vice President of Chessed Yedidya Schechter organized donation boxes throughout both Wilf and Beren campuses to gather supplies donated by students to aid survivors, collecting clothing, diapers and other supplies.

“We wanted to show we are thinking of, and even more importantly working to help out, our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria — Jews and non-Jews alike — to continue with our mission of aiding the world and being a light among nations by helping others,” shared Schechter.

The donations, currently in OSL, will be brought to the Turkish Consulate in New York City, which will then ship and distribute the supplies throughout the impacted areas in Turkey and Syria.

Two large earthquakes, the first with a magnitude of 7.8 and the with a magnitude of 7.5, struck Turkey and Syria within 20 hours of each other this February, killing over 50,000 and causing over 34 billion in damage.

Syria’s diplomatic mission to the U.S. was expelled in 2014, although the United States has not severed diplomatic ties with the country.

YU Students Participate in National Tournament for the College Roller Hockey League (NCRHA)

Yeshiva University Roller Hockey Team, which forms part of the YU Athletics department but is run independently by students and coaches, competed in the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association’s (NCRHA) national championships April 19–24, finishing in eighth place.

YU’s team was part of a group of top-performing teams from across the country who were invited to play in a tournament for this non-NCAA-recognized sport.

Consisting of 17 players, who practice in the Yeshiva University High School for Boys gym on Wilf Campus, YU’s team placed in sixth place in its division, earning a place in the Irving, California-based tournament.

YU won its first game, but lost its second in overtime.

“We were 1-8 last season, and this year we finished in 6th place, and then got swept at the regional tournament,” Coach Aryeh Minsky told The Commentator. “We came in unranked and all but written off.

“But the guys really rose to the occasion. Our defense and goaltending were tremendous. Our offense and special teams were lights out. We dominated good teams, and skated with great teams. We showed the league that we're a top program, and I expect we will only be stronger next year.”

Photo Caption: Scene of collapsed buildings in Gaziantep, Turkey due to the earthquake & picture of YU’s Roller Hockey Team

Photo Credit: Lisa Hastert / EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid & The YU Roller Hockey Team