 From the Commie Archives (February 4, 1943; Volume 17, Issue 1) — Exams Too Easy

Editor’s Note: As final exams approach, The Commentator has reprinted a seemingly satirical opinion complaining exams were too easy.

Examinations have always been a rather testy adventure to us. But the examinations this semester were a pleasure to everyone concerned—even the K.P.’s (knowledge proctors). The examinations were much too easy—much too simple for this Simon to fathom. It was this thought which has awakened some priceless prejudices. We have a suspicion.

It wouldn’t be too immodest an assumption to propose that the administration has put a swift one over on us. Let us not forget that the authorities are considering the abolition of these questionable quizzes, to which the student body is diametrically opposed. And rightly so.

Finals, By All Means

Why should we slave all term and not be rewarded? Why should we be denied the privilege of taking finals? After all if exams are to be purged, think what we would lose—sleepless nights….absence from minyan during study week….black coffee to awaken the old bean….no more “study sheets”. No more examinations. Abolish examinations? Never!

The courage of our forefathers, Abraham, Jacob and Isaacs is lacking in these administrative heads in the those administrative heads who do not announce flatly that examinations are out for good. The result of this lack of fortitude has been to “ask” the instructors to formulate such easy question sheets that students would be ashamed to enter upon the testing grounds at the end of the term.

We Want ‘Em Tough

The student body demands that examinations be made tougher—tougher even than Brenner’s roast beef; examinations that will bring the blood back into our eyes; examinations that will be stiffer than a corps of corpses. We want whole examinations, not rationed mentality probers. The exams of the past semester have not passed the acid test at all.

The caliber of examinations must achieve new heights, new bluffs. In the past they have been confined to cradles—cribs as the vernacular would have it. In the future we must have harsher examinations. We must have cross examinations.