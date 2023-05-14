Beren Spring 2023 Election Results Released

The Beren Campus Election Committee released the Beren Campus Student Government (BCSG) spring 2023 election results May 5.

The elections, the first under the new Beren constitution and bylaws, were held May 4. Ballots were sent to students at 7 a.m. and remained open until 9 p.m.

The new constitution both removed and created several new positions in student government, including four representatives from Stern College for Women (SCW) and Sy Syms School of Business (SSSB), representatives for international and Mechina students and two General Judaics Representatives.

The initial results for International Representative were tied, with Linda Zakay (SCW ‘26) winning the May 10 special election. There will also be a special election for the Katz Representative in the fall following an empty ballot.

Unlike on Wilf, the Beren Election Committee is not constitutionally bound to release vote totals or turnout numbers for elections.

The following are the results:

BCSG President: Avygayl Zucker

BCSG Executive Vice President: Rikki Kolodny

VP of Academic Affairs: Rivka Krause

VP of Programming: Diana Gindi

VP of Student Organizations: Eden Lippe

President of TAC: Gaby Rahmanfar

Judaics Representatives: Shalhevet Cohen and Nancy Alexander

Mechina Representative: Sara Lesczynski

SCW Representatives: Amanda Poupko and Flora Shemtob

Syms Representatives: Mila Krugman and Hadaya Fried

International Representative: Linda Zakay

Katz Representative: To be elected in the fall