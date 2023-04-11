Faculty Proposed LBGTQ Sensitivity Training This Month Announced by University

Yeshiva University will conduct voluntary LGBTQ sensitivity workshops for faculty this month. The training, requested by faculty members and announced to faculty March 28, will be conducted April 19 and 20.

The training, first mentioned at a faculty-organized town hall featuring four students discussing their experience as LGBTQ students on campus, will be run by Jeremy Novich, a psychologist with experience working with LGBTQ Jewish youth. It will be available to all YU faculty and rebbeim across all Undergraduate Torah Studies (UTS) programs.

According to Associate Professor of Psychology Jenny Issacs, who formally requested the training, this is the first such LGBTQ workshop run by the university that will use a non-university trainer who is an expert in the field.

“The Safe Zone program is the latest initiative in our continuing efforts to ensure that all our students, including our LGBTQ students, feel safe and welcome,” Chief Human Resources Officer Julie Auster told The Commentator. “After researching a number of options, we decided that the Safe Zone program was the optimal choice in providing an inclusive and informative experience, which would be of value to all our team members. All faculty and staff are invited to attend either of two sessions which are scheduled at different times during the week to attract the most participants.”

The training was an initiative by multiple faculty members, including Isaacs and Professor of English and French Rachel Mesch. Issacs told The Commentator she received support from Auster and Counseling Center Director Yale Muskat before requesting it, saying that it was a faculty request and that denying the event could appear “obstructionist,” given such training is “standard in educational environments.” Issacs also requested that Novich, who leads workshop training for Jewish Queer Youth (JQY), be the one to lead the training.

After applying for the training, Dean Karen Bacon reached out to Issacs and informed her that it was approved, and requested that she allow the university to manage it from there without further involvement from her.

Issacs told The Commentator that it was important to have someone like Novich who has experience working with LGBTQ youth.

“I think it is important to utilize an outside therapist who has experience and a passion for helping queer Jewish youth,” said Issacs. “Even though we have many skilled individuals working at the undergraduate colleges here at YU, it is important that we reach out to someone who has dedicated their professional life to helping this specific population. This will also allow participants who receive this training to feel confident that the trainer has no other agenda than to support the wellbeing of our LGBTQ+ population.”

Issacs told The Commentator before the training was approved that typical LGBTQ sensitivity training includes discussing sexual orientation and gender identity, inclusive language, tips to create a more inclusive environment and conversations regarding health risks and stress points that the LGBTQ community might experience. She declined to inform The Commentator what YU’s training would contain.

Issacs told The Commentator that they were happy to be able to get this training to occur, and that she felt that faculty could have a positive impact.

"Although I support the Pride alliance and am unapologetically opposed to YU's stance in the lawsuit, many of us want to team up with our administrators to create a better environment for our LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty. The goal is to be an ally in positive change, and I want to encourage every step we can make together towards this end."

For more stories like this, join us on WhatsApp.

_________

Photo Caption: YU will run LGBTQ sensitivity training later this month

Photo Credit: The Commentator