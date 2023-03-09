RIETS, UTS and MTA to Host Second Annual Day of Learning

Yeshivas Rabbeinu Yitzchak Elchanan will host their second annual Yom Hakahal/Day of Learning fundraising event at the Hilton Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, March 12.

The fundraising event will include Yeshiva University High School for Boys (MTA), Yeshiva University Undergraduate Torah Studies (UTS) and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS) and will allow guests to experience Yeshivas Rabbeinu Yitzchak Elchanan’s Torah study while supporting it through donations.

Guests will have the ability to choose from nearly 50 shiurim given by prominent Roshei Yeshiva on topics relating to Masechet Gittin, the masechta [tractate] that the Yeshiva is studying this year, including 23 daily shiurim usually given on Sunday, which will be relocated to the Meadowlands for the day. Men’s programming will be from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. and women’s programming from 12 through 4:30 p.m.

“More than an elongated Kollel Yom Rishon program, this special event aims to recreate the feel of our yeshiva,” Rabbi Menachem Penner, Max and Marion Grill dean of RIETS, told The Commentator. “Bringing together its current talmidim, its alumni and the communities we all serve. Participation is about much more than a day of study. It is about standing with our Yeshiva and our Roshei Yeshiva in a critical time in its history.”

The first annual Yom Hakahal, held last year at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, hosted 450 guests and raised about $1.3 million for RIETS, UTS and MTA. This year’s event aims to top last year’s achievements and hopes to attract nearly 700 attendees and raise $1.6 million.

The men’s program is scheduled to begin with Shacharis and include an address from YU President Ari Berman, a shiur klali [general address] by RIETS Rosh Yeshiva Rav Hershel Schachter and a siyum on Masechet Gittin. Special shiurim relating to Gittin will be given by multiple Roshei Yeshiva, including Rabbis Mordechai Willig, Mayer Twerski, Yaakov Neuburger and Eliyahu Baruch Shulman. The day will conclude with a demonstration of Jewish divorce procedure.

The women’s program will also have shiurim on various topics from many faculty members of Stern College for Women (SCW), including Professors Nechama Price and Rachel Besser, Dean Shoshana Schechter, Dr. Deena Rabinovich and Rabbis Jacob and Shay Schachter. The program will also include a discussion with Rabbi and Rebbetzin Neuburger.

Both programs will have the opportunity to view a “never-before-seen shiur” from the late Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik and will have access to “Yeshiva Village,” where guests will have the opportunity to buy seforim and Yeshiva paraphernalia, meet Roshei Yeshiva and get snacks from the “hefker table.”

Attendees are required to make a $100 or $54 minimum donation to participate in the men’s or women’s programs, respectively. Those who contribute higher sponsorship levels will receive special sessions and perks at the event. Current students are admitted at no charge but are “strongly encouraged” to sign up as campaign ambassadors to help fundraise.

“Yom Hakahal is a once-a-year experience like no other for our Yeshiva,” Rabbi Yosef Kalinsky, director of UTS, told The Commentator. “It’s a day to be inspired by our Yeshiva and to connect to something larger than our individual selves. You don’t want to miss it! Sign up today!”

