Football, Food and Fans

On February 12, 2023, football fans worldwide watched the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles play against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl is a widely popular sporting event that takes place once a year to determine the NFL champion. The Super Bowl features intense football, exorbitant ticket prices, an elaborate halftime show and lucrative commercials.

For many viewers, the main highlight of the game is the Halftime Show. This year, best-selling music artist Rihanna performed at the game. Her show featured fireworks, floating stages, background dancers and a pregnancy reveal. The glamorous production cost an estimated $13 million, making the 13-minute performance cost a hefty $1 million per minute! While Rihanna will not make much of a profit from the show itself as most of the money will go to expenses, she will benefit significantly from unparalleled exposure for her music, makeup and brand and from exclusive merchandise sales.

Another main attraction to the Super Bowl is the commercials. Super Bowl commercials have become an integral part of the Super Bowl due to the comedic spin, with catchy jingles, dramatic scenes and famous celebrities tend to trend with moments, such as the famous 1984 Macintosh commercial that lived on for years in pop culture. There are between 80 to 100 commercials for 15 to 60 seconds each. The cost of these commercials is eye-popping, however. Companies spend millions of dollars not only on creating, filming and streaming the commercials, but just buying time to air the commercial costs a whopping $7 million per ad this year, making this commercial season the most expensive one yet. That is a 25% price increase from the last time Fox hosted the game in 2020 and a 20% increase from last year’s commercial cost when NBC broadcasted the game. The commercials are an expensive, but successful marketing strategy that fans look forward to watching in between the game.

And what about those who are itching to see the game live? Super Bowl tickets are an expensive purchase, ranging from $4,972 to $30,000 each. And this year, over 73,000 football fans attended Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. An estimated 113 million viewers tuned in to watch the game, effectively making this the second-most watched Super Bowl yet! And with the game being televised, households spent a great deal on watching the game from the comforts of their home. 47% of households purchased food, drinks and merchandise to enhance their fan experience, and 39% of consumers bought snack and beverage brands they would not have spent money on otherwise. All this added up to a total of $16.5 billion on game-day at-home purchases. The Super Bowl, with all the snacks, scores and songs, is an exciting, family-friendly experience that football players and sports fans look forward to all year.

