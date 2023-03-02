Bin-Nun Appointed Makor Student Liaison

The Makor College Experience, a three-year, non-degree Yeshiva University program for young men with developmental disabilities, hired its first ever student liaison, who will coordinate and facilitate peer-to-peer, relationship-building experiences between the Makor students and the rest of the undergraduate student body, early this semester.

Zevi Bin-Nun (SSSB ‘23), a student in Sy Syms School of Business, approached Dr. Stephen Glicksman, founder and director of the Makor College Experience, shortly before winter break, and suggested that the program create this position. Glicksman subsequently reviewed the idea and agreed.

The Makor College Experience, a partnership between Yeshiva University and Makor Care and Services Network, has provided individuals with developmental disabilities the opportunity to have a YU undergraduate experience since 2017.

The program consists of 18 students as well as three full time faculty members, with an additional three dorm counselors at night.

“YU is so much more than just a University,” Glicksman explained to The Commentator. “For many, it is a continuation of their Jewish growth and participation in the community. The whole point of the Makor College Experience at YU is inclusion, and on an institutional level we have had great success.”

Bin-Nun will connect interested undergraduate students with Makor students based on their schedules and interests.

“We have guys in our program who would love to connect with a peer to work out together in the gym, have a meal, or learn at night seder,” explained Glicksman. The whole point of Makor is to give our students a typical YU undergrad experience, so anything people are interested in doing as college students I’m sure we have a Makor student interested in the same thing.”

Bin-Nun will remain in his role through the rest of the academic year, until he graduates.

While Makor students have their own Rebbe and teachers and learn in their own classes, they are active in campus life and are frequently seen taking part in campus clubs and events, using the gym and library and learning in the beis medrash.

“Nobody shows security their YU IDs more proudly than the Makor guys,” said Glicksman, “but one-on-one relationships with the other students have been more challenging. So, when Zevi approached us with his idea for this position, we jumped at it.”

“The overall goal of the program is inclusion,” Bin-Nun told The Commentator. “There are some who have an easier time connecting and some who need a little more assistance. We will cater to all! The vision is at all times of the day; lunch, dinner, gym, chavrusas … We are open to other ideas and God willing the program will evolve.”

For more stories like this, join us on WhatsApp.

_________

Photo Caption: Zevi Bin-Nun

Photo Credit: Dr. Stephen Glicksman