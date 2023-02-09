YU Partners Up with Insurance Company to Offer Insurance to Students

Students residing in university housing can now enroll in renter’s insurance, courtesy of a new partnership formed with GradGuard, The Office of University Housing and Residence Life told undergraduate students on Jan. 11.

The insurance policy covers everything from phones and computers to textbooks and bicycles. GradGuard offers plans for those living on campus, as well as those living off campus, and students can enroll whenever they want, including in the middle of a semester. Besides traditional insurance options, students can also purchase tuition insurance, which can protect up to all of a student's tuition for a semester if they have to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Although no specific event prompted YU to begin offering renter’s insurance, Director of Residence Life Avi Feder said that YU pursued this partnership since “offering it to our students is in line with a trend which many Yeshivos and hundreds of universities similar to YU have been following.”

Feder told The Commentator that the university chose GradGuard due to their strong reputation, competitive pricing and comprehensive services.

To enroll, students can go to GradGuard’s dedicated YU page on their website and follow the prompts. Students can choose their own property coverage, liability coverage, and their deductible. The process takes only a few minutes, and insurance quotes run as low as $13.28 a month.

Photo Caption: Students can enroll in renter’s insurance due to a new partnership between YU and GradGuard

Photo Credit: The Commentator