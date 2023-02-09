February News Brief: Sky Caf Reopening and COVID-19 Policy Change



Sky Caf Reopens

After having been closed during the fall semester due to staffing shortages, the Sky Cafe reopened for lunch availability on Jan. 18.

The Sky Cafe, located on the 12th floor of Belfer Hall, will be open between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Food options available include fruit, salads, sandwiches and snacks.

“With a variety of prepacked options, The Sky Café is an ideal place to pick up lunch on the run. There is even a variety of meat items to choose from,” Samuel Chasan, director of Dining Services at Yeshiva University, told The Commentator.

The Sky Cafe had previously reopened following its shutdown due to COVID on Feb. 7th, 2022, as was sent out in an email at the time, before not reopening at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.

The Sky Cafe is the only cafeteria on Wilf Campus that sells ready-made meat products at lunch.

COVID-19 Policy Change

YU’s COVID-19 response team announced updated COVID-19 policies on Jan. 17, including that students should isolate in their dorm room in the event they test positive for COVID-19.

Students who are isolating, the email stated, should stay away from others as much as possible, wear a mask in the room, and keep windows open to allow ventilation. Students should also mask and social distance when using a communal restroom.

When isolating, students should obtain their own food or request others bring it up for them.

While not mentioned by the email, students who are isolating can get food delivered to them by the Bikur Cholim Brigade, a student-run initiative that delivers meals and care packages to sick students.

YU suspended on-campus COVID-19 testing last May and has not required or offered testing since. YU stated in the email that the most recent update was in line with CDC guidance and the policies of other New York City universities.

Photo Caption: View of Sky Caf (left), illustrations of COVID-19 (right)

Photo Credit: The Commentator, Center for Disease Control