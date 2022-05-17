Spring 2022 Beren Election Results Released

Beren student council election results were released on Friday, May 13, a day after the student body on Beren Campus cast their votes. Polls were open until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and results were sent to Beren students late Friday morning.

The Beren Election Committee, which oversees the student government committees, did not release the vote totals. The following are the results from the Beren elections:

SCWSC President: Meital Lindenberg

SCWSC Vice President of Academic Affairs: Avygayl Zucker

SCWSC Vice President of Clubs: OPEN

SCWSC Vice President of Programming: OPEN

SCWSC Vice President of Public Relations: Amanda Poupko

SYMSSC President: Yael Levy

SYMSSC Vice President of Clubs: Miriam Sternberg

SYMSSC Vice President of Public Relations: Mila Krugman

TAC President: Hannah Adler

TAC Vice President of Chesed: Rachel Piontnica

TAC Vice President of Public Relations: Sadie Engelsohn

TAC Vice President of Shabbat: Gillian Herszage

TAC Vice President of Speakers: Racheli Schachter

Senior Class President: Natalie Barbanel

Senior Class Vice President: Rebecca Aduculesi

Junior Class President: Etty Goldstein

Junior Class Vice President: Keren Raskin

Sophomore Class President: Lior Morgenshtern

Sophomore Class Vice President: OPEN

In an email to the student body, the Beren Election Committee stated that the open positions will be up for re-election in the fall.