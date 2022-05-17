Spring 2022 Beren Election Results Released
Beren student council election results were released on Friday, May 13, a day after the student body on Beren Campus cast their votes. Polls were open until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and results were sent to Beren students late Friday morning.
The Beren Election Committee, which oversees the student government committees, did not release the vote totals. The following are the results from the Beren elections:
SCWSC President: Meital Lindenberg
SCWSC Vice President of Academic Affairs: Avygayl Zucker
SCWSC Vice President of Clubs: OPEN
SCWSC Vice President of Programming: OPEN
SCWSC Vice President of Public Relations: Amanda Poupko
SYMSSC President: Yael Levy
SYMSSC Vice President of Clubs: Miriam Sternberg
SYMSSC Vice President of Public Relations: Mila Krugman
TAC President: Hannah Adler
TAC Vice President of Chesed: Rachel Piontnica
TAC Vice President of Public Relations: Sadie Engelsohn
TAC Vice President of Shabbat: Gillian Herszage
TAC Vice President of Speakers: Racheli Schachter
Senior Class President: Natalie Barbanel
Senior Class Vice President: Rebecca Aduculesi
Junior Class President: Etty Goldstein
Junior Class Vice President: Keren Raskin
Sophomore Class President: Lior Morgenshtern
Sophomore Class Vice President: OPEN
In an email to the student body, the Beren Election Committee stated that the open positions will be up for re-election in the fall.