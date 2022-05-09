Ishay Ribo to Perform at YU Rise Up Siyum and Concert

Yeshiva University will host a siyum and concert on May 26 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, followed by a concert by popular Israeli singer Ishay Ribo as part of its Rise Up campaign. Akiva and Alex Clare will also star as guest singers.

Doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the siyum at 7:45 and the concert at 8 p.m. The concert is expected to be an hour and a half to two hours long. The siyum is part of YU’s new initiative for its students to learn different parts of Torah and make a siyum. Much of the initiative relates to the goal of allowing YU students to incorporate learning into their day even after graduation.

As of May 3, regular tickets for the concert were sold out. The cheapest tickets sold for $50 while the most expensive tickets went for up to $230, according to ticketmaster .

Premium tickets, which include preferred seating and a chance to meet Ribo off-stage after the concert, are still available at a cost of $1,000. Corporate sponsorships, which range from $5,000 to $100,000, are available as well.

There will be kosher food options on site including Kosherboyz Grill, Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard and others selling light refreshments. Outside food and drink may be brought into the venue. Accessible seating and ushers will be available to assist individuals with disabilities. Separate seating will also be available.

The event is part of the larger Rise Up fundraising campaign that YU has launched this year. The “Rise Up” campaign seeks to raise $613 million over the next five years to meet the evolving needs of YU students and faculty, create more innovative and entrepreneurial initiatives and develop state-of-the-art facilities.

Planning for this event was done by the student council and the Office of Student Life (OSL). “What started as a pipe dream between student council and OSL is now going to be one of the biggest gatherings in YU history thanks to the events team,” Yeshiva Student Union (YSU) President Elazar Abrahams (YC ‘22) shared with The Commentator.

“We're all really excited to dance and celebrate together later this month,” Abrahams continued.

Other students were similarly excited. “I can’t wait to enjoy the concert with my friends,” said Daniel Malinsky (YC ‘23), who is planning on attending. “It is a great way to celebrate the end of finals and complete a successful year.”

Transportation will be provided for all YU undergraduate students leaving from Wilf and Beren campuses. Those not eligible for transportation are able to park in Lot B of the Citi Field parking lot for $25.

In accordance with the updated health guidelines of the UTSA Billie Jean King Tennis center, attendees will not be required to mask or show proof of vaccination.

—

Photo Caption: The siyum and concert will be on May 26.

Photo Credit: The Commentator