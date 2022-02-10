Ryan Turell Breaks YU’s All-Time Basketball Scoring Record

Ryan Turell (SSSB ‘22) broke the Macs’ all-time scoring record in an 82-66 win against the United States Merchant Marine Academy at the Max Stern Athletic Center on Feb. 1.

Turell’s 31 points put his career point total at 1,882 through 79 career games played, despite his junior year being shortened to only 7 games due to COVID restrictions. Turell passed Yossy Gev’s — a 2002 YU graduate — record of 1,871 points, after he made a three-point shot off an assist from graduate student Ethan Lasko, just under four minutes into the second half. Turell passed Gev who became the all-time scorer after passing Ayal Hod in the 2001-02 season.

“Mazel tov for breaking the record … you’re going to remember this for the rest of your life,” Gev said in a short video posted on the Yeshiva Athletics Instagram account after the game. “You should be proud of yourself … I hope you guys are gonna go all the way.” With the Feb. 1 win, the Macs punched their ticket to the Skyline Conference Championship Tournament.

On Nov. 28, Turell broke the Macs single-game scoring record with 51 points against Manhattanville College in the Macs’ eighth win of the season. Turell surpassed 1966 graduate Sheldon Rokach’s record of 48 points against Queens College in December 1964.

Coach Elliot Steinmetz, who has coached Turell during his four years on the Macs and recruited him out of Valley Torah in Los Angeles in 2018, said, “What Ryan has accomplished in a short time is incredible and a testament to the hours of hard work he puts into becoming better every day. Couldn't be prouder to be a witness.”

Turell has been the Macs' lead scorer through the last few seasons and helped the team reach a 50-game win streak, which was broken in a game against the Illinois-Wesleyan Titans, the then-ranked No. 4 team, on Dec. 30.

The Macs beat Sarah Lawrence College 96-45 in their next game on Feb. 3 and then picked up their second loss of the season to Farmingdale State College 75-79 on Feb. 5.

The Macs are 17-2 this season and are ranked No. 15 in DIII basketball, down from their No. 1 ranking in December, and their No. 6 ranking last week.

Photo Credit: MacsLive/Joe Bednarsh