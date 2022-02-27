Golan Heights Restaurant and Grandma’s Pizza Rejoin YU’s Onecard Program

Grandma’s Pizza and Golan Heights Israeli Grill & Restaurant have rejoined YU’s OneCard Participating Vendor Dining Funds Program, Director of Dining Services Sam Chasen announced through two separate emails at the beginning of February.

At some point over the last two years, both restaurants stopped participating in the program. The emails announcing Golan and Grandma’s rejoining OneCard were sent on Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, respectively.

YU’s program enables students to spend a portion of their cafeteria money, labeled as flex funds, at participating restaurants near the Wilf and Beren campuses. Purchases made through student caf cards also are not taxed, another incentive for students to order from participating restaurants.

Grandma’s Pizza and Golan Heights join Chop Chop, Lake Como Pizza and Burgers & Grill as OneCard participating vendors on Wilf Campus. The participating vendors on Beren Campus include Kosher in Midtown and Tiberias. This change comes as some YU-based dining services reopen and expand their hours. The Sky Caf, located on the 12th floor of Belfer Hall, reopened this semester Monday through Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, Nagel Bagel added hours Sunday through Thursday between 7:45 -11:30 p.m.

“We are very happy to be back on the caf card. Been more busy, the students have been smiling. They’re happy,” a representative of Golan Heights said in a statement to The Commentator. “On our side, we haven’t received any money [from YU] in 23 days of being on it. We’re a little frustrated, but hopefully we will get it soon.”

Students were excited about these developments. “I am very pleased that Grandma’s and other restaurants on Amsterdam Ave. have partnered with YU to allow students to use the caf card as a way of purchasing food at their stores,” Ozzie Jeselsohn (SSSB ‘23) told The Commentator. “Now that I don’t have to spend extra money out of pocket, I have been able to frequent these restaurants more times than last semester.”

As of publication, YU has not updated its list of participating vendors on its website.

Grandma’s Pizza declined to comment to The Commentator.

—

Photo Caption: Golan Heights and Grandma’s Pizza on Amsterdam Ave.

Photo Credit: The Commentator