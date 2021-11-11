YU Lessens COVID-19 Testing Requirements to Once Weekly, Citing Low Cases

COVID-19 testing will now be required only once a week, as opposed to the previous twice-weekly policy, the COVID Monitoring Team announced in an email sent on Nov. 10. The policy will begin Thursday, Nov. 11.

This announcement comes after several weeks of low COVID-19 numbers on both the Wilf and Beren campuses. Last week, there was only one positive result on the Wilf Campus and three on Beren Campus, reflecting a downward trend. The week prior, there were two cases on Wilf and six on Beren.

“I’m glad that YU has seen that the COVID cases have gone down recently and have acted accordingly,” said Nissim Cantor (YC ‘23). “I trust YU’s ability to make judgment calls when necessary and think they’ve been doing a good job so far.”

YU will continue to offer on-campus testing twice a week on both campuses, though students will only be required to get one PCR test a week. Testing options will now take place on Mondays and Tuesdays for the “convenience of the student body,” as testing at non-YU locations will only be accepted under “unusual” circumstances that must be approved by the Student COVID Line. Faculty and staff will continue to be randomly tested, the email noted.

Going forward, testing for Beren Campus will be held in room 501 of 215 Lexington from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Wilf Campus in Furst Hall room 501 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“It’s exciting to be able to relax testing protocols in the wake of low case numbers,” commented Molly Weisbrot (SCW ‘24). “This email is encouraging and reflective of the improvements from our diligence and cooperation as a school.”

While COVID testing protocols are being eased, the indoor mask mandate remains in effect on both campuses. Currently, the mandate extends to inside all academic and administrative buildings, including cafeterias, as well as public spaces in residence halls.

In its email, the COVID Monitoring Team asked that “everyone in the YU community remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus. Together, we can continue to keep our campus safe.”

—

Photo Caption: Wilf Campus

Photo Credit: The Commentator