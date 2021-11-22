We Asked Y(O)U Answered: YU’s ‘Minhagim’ During Midterm Season

Midterm season at YU can be described by many as a very chaotic and intimidating time. In contrast to finals season, where there is a concrete time and date for each exam and an allocated studying period beforehand known as reading week, there is no allocated study period for most classes during midterm season. Furthermore, many exams can occur on the same day making studying more difficult. As a result of this, many students in YU have different practices and methods for how they handle this “high pressure” time. The Commentator reached out to various students questioning them about their studying habits and practices for midterms.

Asher Kirshtein (YC ‘24)

Computer Science

“Knowing that during the midterm season there are many tests, projects and essays that overlap with each other, I make sure to leave myself a lengthy period of time to study. I study/work on each topic a few hours each night based on the subject that is the most relevant at the time. Since I am a computer science major, I cannot spend significant time studying for other courses each day, so therefore, I put most of my focus on reviewing the notes I take more than anything else in order to prepare for the exams.

I make sure to study for a limited amount of hours each night so I can still get a proper amount of sleep, be able to exercise and manage volleyball. Nevertheless, it is difficult balancing each of these things, as well as learning Torah. ”

Koby Rosinsky (YC ‘24)

Undecided

“In order to properly study for my midterms and also complete my other projects and assignments, I set aside at least five hours each day reading and reviewing my Biology textbooks and notes, and then spend the rest of my night completing the rest of my work. The only study trick I can do besides constantly reviewing textbooks is to complete many practice tests online in order to get used to potential questions on my exams.

I like spending some time throughout each day, whether it is at meals or late at night, to hangout with my friends and swim at the pool in order to recuperate. I also make sure to relax on Shabbos and after Shabbos so that I do not get overwhelmed from constant studying and work.”

Miriam Felzenstein (SSSB ‘24)

Finance

“My overall process when studying for midterms includes breaking down each of my classes into sections and studying those sections each night leading to the exam. I like writing down vocabulary terms ten or twenty times each to allow myself to better memorize them. For math courses, I like to practice math problems, use Khan Academy, or watch YouTube videos. I also use the tutoring center at YU which can help for certain subjects. I try to get a good night's sleep and study later in the day. Furthermore, I mainly study in a different setting outside of my room, because it is more productive. Lastly, I usually have a big meal before I study and drink lots of water so I can focus.

I try to set studying limits and space out my studying so that I feel less stressed and have time for other things. For example, one day I plan to study from 7-10 p.m., so that I can do some things with friends earlier in the day, such as getting lunch or dinner.”

Ezra Emerson (SSSB ‘23)

Management

“My overall process for preparing for midterms is knowing the exact date each midterm is long in advance and making a schedule for everything I need to do. This includes completing all of my other pending assignments first so that I can have an extended period of time to put my entire focus into studying. Although my studying habits vary based on the class I am taking, I always review my notes and work. I also generally study with other people in my classes so I can get clarity on concepts I do not understand and help others who need it.

I manage my time with the schedule I make before studying. I set aside times to study for each subject and leave enough time in between for breaks. However, while I am actually studying, I look at what is more important for me to be doing at the moment, whether it is studying or taking a break.”

Naomi Farage (Katz ‘23)

Liberal Arts

“I study for a few hours a day during midterm season in a semi-quiet place either in the morning or late at night when everyone is sleeping or in class. I try to study for most tests at times and in places where there are few distractions so that I can properly focus.

I also try to spend most of my free time outside of class each day either studying or doing something to take my mind off of midterms for an hour or two, such as hanging out with friends. This helps me rest my mind a little and not overwork myself.”

Photo Caption: Mendel Gottesman Library

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University