News Brief: Rabbi Sacks Center, Katz Election Results, New Chairman of YU Board of Trustees

YU to Open New Leadership Center in Memory of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Yeshiva University announced the creation of the The Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Center for Values and Leadership on Oct. 27. Founded by Terri and Andrew Herenstein in memory of Rabbi Sacks, the center will focus on transmitting his leadership values and modern-era wisdom to the next generation in classrooms and public platforms.

The announcement of the creation of the center took place on Rabbi Sack’s yahrzeit. Also known as the Sacks-Herenstein Center, the center will aim to create leaders of Jewish thought and values who will go on to educate and lead in various settings, as per the university’s press release.

Rabbi Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth for 22 years until 2013. He also held many professorship positions, including one at YU in 2013. Rabbi Sacks has also authored over 35 books, ranging from discussions on the Torah to the many challenges Jews face in the modern world.

“Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks uniquely exemplified and articulated Yeshiva University’s worldview and mission to the broader Jewish people and the world at large,” said President Ari Berman in YU’s press release about the creation of the center. “While his loss left us bereft, his words and teachings continue to inspire and inform. This new center, powered by his teachings, will be dedicated to both transmitting values and educating next generations’ leaders.”

As of now, further information about the center is unannounced, such as when and where the center will commence.

Katz Election Results

Solly Sussman (Katz ‘24) was elected as Katz School representative on Nov. 4 in a 2-1 vote in an unprecedented second fall election, after the first election was inconclusive.

Sussman was the only registered party on the ballot. The Katz representative position was part of an amendment ratified to the Wilf constitution in Dec. 2020, which stated that Katz and Makor students are not able to vote for Yeshiva Student Union (YSU) president, Student Organization of Yeshiva (SOY) president, class representatives and other positions. Instead, it created positions within YSU for a Katz and Makor representative.

Ira Mitzner Replaces Moshael Straus as New Chairman of YU Board of Trustees

Ira Mitzner is taking over the chairman position on the YU Board of Trustees as former Chairman Moshael Straus completes his six-year term, becoming chairman emeritus.

As chairman of the YU Board of Trustees, Mitzner will have a bigger say on university matters and a more influential leadership role.

Mitzner first joined the board in 2007 and became the vice chairman in 2013. He was awarded an honorary degree in 2011 for being a significant YU benefactor. Mitzner helped establish many educational and outreach programs at YU, including the David Mitzner Dean of the Center for the Jewish Future and the David Mitzner Presidential Fellowship. More recent contributions include the Mitzner Master of Science in Real Estate at the Sy Syms School of Business and scholarship funding for YU Today, a university publication that recognizes significant talent among the YU community.

Additional board developments are the joining of new trustees Joseph Liberman, a former U.S. senator, and David Nagel, along with the promotion of Elliott Gibber to vice chairman.

—

Photo Credit: The Commentator