Joe Bednarsh Assumes New Role of Associate Dean of Students, Greg Fox Promoted to Athletics Director

Former Director of Athletics Joe Bednarsh began the new role of associate dean of students on July 1, playing a larger part in the overall student experience. Greg Fox, the former associate director of Athletics, replaced Bednarsh as director, and Carly Moss was promoted from assistant Athletics director to the associate position.

On June 23, Bednarsh emailed Yeshiva University student-athletes to inform them of this change. The role of associate dean of students is a new position at YU, and the responsibilities include working to enhance communication with students and overall campus experience, as well as overseeing student health and COVID-19 monitoring. Bednarsh will continue to work with departments he previously was involved with — such as Athletics, Office of Student Life and University Housing and Residence Life –– and will also begin working with additional departments across campus.

Bednarsh occupied the role of director of Athletics at YU since 2006 and has been working at the institution since 1991. He began working as a lifeguard in the Gottesman Pool, and he held every position in the department of Athletics since then. This past year, Bednarsh also worked as a member of the COVID-19 monitoring team.

During Bednarsh’s time as director of Athletics, the women’s athletics program expanded from three to seven teams, a full-time sports information director was hired, an assistant director specifically for women’s sports was hired and full-time athletic trainers were hired for both campuses. Additionally, each of the fitness centers were refurbished and updated, and more facilities were acquired for Beren students’ varsity games and practices.

“There are so many caring faculty, staff, and administrators with whom I’ve been lucky to work over the last 30 years,” said Bednarsh. “I plan to bring that experience, institutional knowledge, and drive to work collaboratively with students to make real, lasting, and meaningful change that will better the experience of every student.”

Bednarsh will continue to work closely with Vice Provost of Student Affairs Chaim Nissel in his new position. “I have worked closely with Joe for many years and am thrilled that he has agreed to accept the role of Associate Dean of Students and to take on these additional responsibilities,” Nissel said.

Some student-athletes expressed their gratitude for how the Athletics Department was run under Bednarsh. “For the two years I’ve been in YU, Joe and Greg have been amazing for YU’s athletics program” shared Alon Jakubowitz (SSSB ‘22), a member of the men’s basketball team. “I’m especially grateful for how hard they worked to make sure we had a season last year with all the challenges and complications we had to deal with. Joe did an amazing job with the Athletics Department these past couple of years and I’m excited to see what Greg has in store.”

Fox came to YU five years ago as associate director of Athletics. Over those years, he was the administrator for eight sports and helped establish the YU Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited to take on this role,” said Fox. “I’ve learned a great deal in my five years at YU as Associate Director under Joe Bednarsh. I’d like to take this knowledge and use my previous experience in Division I to achieve our wide-ranging department goals.”

Like Fox, Moss also joined YU five years ago as assistant Athletics director. In August 2017, Moss earned the title of Athletics healthcare administrator. She is also currently the senior woman administrator and the only athletics administrator on Beren Campus. Moss is now responsible for YU’s seven women’s varsity sports and oversees the recreational and intramural opportunities for the university’s female students.

Moss told The Commentator, “As there will be additional staffing changes within the department within the next few weeks, the exact responsibilities will continue to evolve as necessary.”

“Contributing to the continued growth and success of Yeshiva University’s athletics program is an opportunity that incites my passion for working with student athletes,” added Moss. “I would like to thank both Greg Fox and Joe Bednarsh for the prospect to continue to grow the athletics department and enhance the student-athlete experience here at YU.”

“It will be a bittersweet for me not to be at the helm anymore,” Bednarsh wrote in his email to the student-athletes, “but I could not be more confident in a new leadership team than I am with Greg and Carly.”

Fox shared with The Commentator his aspirations for the Athletics department. “This is a great time to be a Maccabee and I would like to see even greater numbers from our female and male student body participating on teams and experiencing all of the positives that come with that,” he said. “Ultimately, we’d like to create a family atmosphere in which previous, current and future generations of YU athletic alumni know they have a second home here.”

Photo Caption: Greg Fox, Joe Bednarsh and Carly Moss (left to right)

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University