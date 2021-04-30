Spring 2021 Beren Election Results Released

The undergraduate student body on the Beren Campus voted in the Spring 2020 student government elections on Thursday, April 29.

The Beren Election Committee, which oversees student government elections, shared the results of the Beren student council elections with the student body.

Polls closed on the Beren Campus at 5:00 p.m. on April 29 and the results were released to Beren students at 1:30 a.m. on April 30. The delayed release in the results was “due to questions of eligibility and technical difficulties” according to a statement by the Beren Election Committee sent to The Commentator.

A breakdown of vote totals was not released by the Beren Election Committee. The following are the results of the Beren Campus elections:

SCWSC President: Talia Leitner

SCWSC Vice President of Academic Affairs: Hadas Hirt

SCWSC Vice President of Clubs: Shaina Matveev

SCWSC Vice President of Programming: Nina Anina

SCWSC Vice President of Public Relations: Meital Lindenberg

SYMSSC President: Abigail Lerman

SYMSSC Vice President of Clubs: Shaina Levin

SYMSSC Vice President of Public Relations: Rafi Kapitanker

TAC President: Suzanna Rabinovitch

TAC Vice President of Speakers: Ayelet Topp

TAC Vice President of Public Relations: Hannah Karben

TAC Vice President of Chessed: Sela Boord

Senior Class President: Yael Laks

Junior Class President: Natalie Barbanel

According to the Beren Election Committee, no candidate running for “TAC Vice President of Shabbat, Senior Class Vice President, Junior Class Vice President, Sophomore Class President, and Sophomore Class Vice President “fulfilled either the criteria for eligibility or votes required set forth by the Beren Constitution.” The positions will be featured on the ballot for the Fall 2021 elections.

