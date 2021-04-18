Hedi Steinberg Library Set to Undergo Renovations Over the Summer

The Beren Campus' Hedi Steinberg Library will be undergoing renovations, which are expected to begin and be completed this upcoming summer, according to Paul Glassman, director of Scholarly and Cultural Resources, and Edith Lubetski, head librarian at the Hedi Steinberg Library.

As per Glassman and Lubetski, Hila Stern, an architect and designer of Tel Aviv University, is in charge of redesigning the Hedi Steinberg Library. A new research instruction lab, which will be subdivided, will be included in the redesign. The lab will act as a classroom for the use of essential on-site research instruction. It will be open to the entire Beren Campus. The lab can be used as a group study room when it is not in operation by classes and there will be newly-renovated group study rooms with flat-screen TVs and improved screen-sharing technology. There will also be new support and information desks, carpeting, lighting, as well as a range of seating options, including lounge seating.

“The reimagined space will greatly benefit student learning,” said Rina Krautwirth, a research and instruction librarian at the Hedi Steinberg Library. “I feel that redesigning the reference desk will provide the students with enriched access to reference services [and] I expect that more students will use the library because of these changes.”

The reconstruction is being paid for by a $250,000 grant from the State of New York's Dormitory Authority (DASNY), as per Glassman and Lubetski. DASNY is the state government's financial and building regulator. DASNY invests in, plans for, and builds health and education programs that support inclusive, long-term communities.

Glassman proposed the renovation design plan to Assembly Member Nily Rozic's office before submitting it to DASNY liaison, Jon Greenfield of Government Affairs. The renovation will most likely begin in the summer of 2021, Lubetski said, pending approval from Greenfield's office, so there will be no need for a temporary space for students during that period.

The Hedi Steinberg Library was last renovated in 2016. The renovation was limited to the first floor of the library, and it included the conversion of a periodical room into group and individual study rooms. The upcoming renovation will be similar to the Wilf Campus' Mendel Gottesman Library renovation, which began in 2015 and ended in 2017, in terms of updated software and new study rooms.

The library staff appears to be very optimistic regarding the renovation. “I am looking forward excitedly to the implementation of the renovation,” Lubetski said. “The new look should be very welcoming and attractive. The added classrooms [and] study rooms will be a wonderful addition [and] we expect the students to be very happy with the changes.”

“I’m thrilled with the grant from the State of New York which will allow the University Libraries to create an optimal space in the Hedi Steinberg Library dedicated to helping students,” Glassman told The Commentator. “We believe the results will be a comfortable and flexible environment that supports individual and group study-and student success.”

Students seem to be delighted with the future renovation as well. “YU has been making a lot of changes lately ... that some people approve and some disapprove,” Amalya Teitlebaum (SSSB ‘23) expressed. “However, you cannot find a single person [who] would disapprove of the incredible renovations of the library. I personally can't wait to see it after it's completely renovated!”

“The library definitely gives more...of an older feeling,” Jacqueline Rabih (Katz School of Science and Health ‘24) told The Commentator, “a new renovation [will] give more of a fresh feeling…[and] is a great route to take given that change is always for the better.”

--

Photo Caption: The Hedi Steinberg Library

Photo Credit: Yeshiva University

Editor's Note: This article was updated on April 19 to correct that Lubetski, and not Glassman, indicated that the construction will most likely begin over the summer, pending approval from Mr. Greenfield's office.