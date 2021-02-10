YU Career Center Receives $10 Million Donation, Renamed ‘Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development’

Drs. Felix and Miriam Glaubach donated $10 million to the YU Career Center, which will be renamed the Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development, to “promote long-term student success in jobs and careers,” according to a YU press release.

The center will operate under a new model with a “more personalized approach and long-term, big-picture career strategy” for students. The press release explained this approach will help students “develop a sharper, more lasting sense of who they are” and their professional aspirations, in addition to aiding in job placement. As per YU’s website, 93% of 2018 graduates had “post-graduate destinations” within six months of their graduation.

“Much of the gift is focused [on] endowment, which will name the Shevet Glaubach Center in perpetuity,” Career Center Executive Director Susan Bauer told The Commentator. “The majority of the $10 million will be invested into the university’s endowment which will produce a % return that will largely invest and grow areas of the center and increase our abilities to enhance the Center for both campuses. This will fund additional programming, personnel and other professional development initiatives to help our students prepare for great jobs and impactful careers.”

“We feel that a gift to name the Career Center at Yeshiva University is the most impactful investment we can make,” Dr. Felix Glaubach said. “By helping Yeshiva University students to have successful careers we will enable them to be future leaders of Yeshiva University, the Jewish community and leaders in the USA & Israel.”

He added, “The highest form of charity is enabling others to support themselves, we look forward to graduates of the Glaubach Career Center at Yeshiva University becoming business leaders and philanthropists in their own right.”

This donation follows new developments from the Career Center over the past year. In February 2020, the Career Center launched YU-MVP, a program that seeks to directly connect YU students with alumni in various fields in a similar fashion to LinkedIn. According to Bauer, YU-MVP had 192 student-users in August 2020 and 417 by the end of December. She also noted that 41 students who graduated in 2020 became alumni mentors on YU-MVP.

This past December, the Career Center also introduced students to Jobscan, a tool that helps users improve their resumes to match desired job openings. Bauer said, “The Center has only received positive feedback from those who have used Jobscan.”

“The Shevet Glaubach Center for Career Strategy and Professional Development is not a career center from yesterday,” Bauer said. “It is focused on today and tomorrow — bringing new technology, new employers, new internships and jobs, and exciting opportunities for student leadership development into the career preparedness strategies for all Yeshiva University students.”

—

Photo Credit: Yosef Lemel