Lee Seguin Named Wilf Campus Director of University Housing and Residence Life

Lee Seguin was named the new Wilf Campus director of University Housing and Residence Life (UHRL), a position temporarily filled by Senior Director of the Office of Student Life (OSL) Rabbi Josh Weisberg after Jonathan Schwab, the previous director, left YU in November 2020. Weisberg announced this update to Wilf students via email on Feb. 9, also noting the addition of Michael Altares and Rabbi Hershel Hartz, two other new staff members to UHRL and OSL, respectively.

With a Bachelor’s of Science in marketing management from Thomas College and currently pursuing a Master’s in mental health consulting at Manhattan College, Seguin comes to YU with over 10 years of experience working with college students. In June 2011, he started as the coordinator of student activities & residence life at Bates College until June 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. Two months later, in August 2014, Seguin began as an assistant area coordinator and graduate assistant at College of Mount Saint Vincent, assuming several other positions there until August 2019, finally being promoted to be an instructor & academic advisor through December 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining the YU community, and even more excited to be working with the Housing & Residence Life teams across the University as we work to support our students during their time at YU,” Seguin told The Commentator. “I'm privileged to be joining a team that’s driven to provide our students with a comfortable and safe environment that allows our students to be successful in their academic goals and spiritual growth.”

Aside from Seguin, former Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Torah Studies Michael Altaras was named assistant director of UHRL. Altaras graduated from the Sy Syms School of Business in 2016 and received his Master’s in Digital Media from the Katz School of Science and Health, according to Rabbi Weisberg’s email. Additionally, Rabbi Hershel Hartz, who graduated from YU and received his Master’s from the Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, as well as semikha from the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, was hired as the Wilf Campus program manager in OSL.

These new hires follow a flurry of departures from UHRL and OSL over the past seven months. In August 2020, former Assistant Director of UHRL Natan Bienstock left YU, followed by Schwab in November 2020. One month later, OSL Student Life Coordinator Avi Schwartz departed to serve as co-director in the Orthodox Union’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus at Rutgers University. The Commentator has also learned that OSL Director of Student Events Linda Stone — who has worked at YU for the last 14 years — will be stepping down in the coming weeks. Stone could not be reached for comment as of publication.

Student leaders expressed excitement about working with the new staff. “I'm excited for the new YU staff and wish them the best of luck,” Yeshiva Student Union President Zachary Greenberg (SSSB ‘21) told The Commentator. “I hope we'll do great things this semester and they'll have successful careers beyond that.”

“Lee and Michael have been very welcoming additions to the team,” said Head Resident Advisor (RA) Yonatan Raskin (YC ‘21). “They both bring logistical skills that the team has been in need of and have allowed the RAs to focus on what we do best: Supporting and assisting our residents.”

Photo Caption: Rabbi Josh Weisberg announced Seguin joining UHRL via email on Feb. 9.

Photo Credit: Manhattan College