From the SOY President’s Desk: Your Civic Responsibility

Hello there, Yeshiva University male undergraduate student.

If you don’t know me by now, my name is Akiva Poppers. I’m the Student Organization of Yeshiva (SOY) President. I’m also a member of the Amendments Committee here on the Wilf Campus.

A couple of weeks ago, after dozens, if not hundreds, of hours hard at work behind closed doors, deliberating and writing pages upon pages of amendment proposals, the Amendments Committee submitted their final proposals to the General Assembly (GA). The GA, in turn, decided which proposals to place onto the ballot for this semester’s General Student Body Amendments Vote. The vote will be held this Wednesday, Dec. 16 through a secret ballot sent via email.

As a student who is bound by the Wilf Campus Constitution, these amendments will affect you, your friends and future Yeshiva University attendees. Therefore, I strongly encourage you to take a few minutes to read through the proposed amendments. While you can read the 13 proposals in their entirety, the Amendments Committee has composed a summary document, for those of you who are short on time. Regardless, if you would like to know the context behind any amendment, please read the current Wilf Campus Constitution.

For those of you who are too busy: I can personally guarantee you that the amendment proposals this semester are all beneficial to the overall student body, and designed to be controversy-free. Any amendment proposals which did not have extremely strong backing from either the Amendments Committee or the General Assembly were not placed on the ballot. Please fill out a ballot on Wednesday. It’s your civic responsibility.

SOY and the entire Wilf Campus Student Government have done so much to help the student body this semester. It’s your turn, and responsibility, to step up. Make your voice heard. Take a minute on Wednesday to vote.

Photo Caption: The cover page of the Wilf Student Constitution

Photo Credit: The Commentator