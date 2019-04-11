YU: Uncovered Episode 1: Atheists and The Garden

April 11, 2019

There are certain things we’ve always wondered about YU. The Commentator is delving into those things on the first episode of its new podcast, YU: Uncovered.

From its humble beginnings in the Wilf Campus vending lounge, The Garden quickly became a hotbed for religious and philosophical debate. On this episode, we delve into the history and context of the group and what it means to be an atheist at a Jewish university.

Hosted by Managing Editor Shoshy Ciment

Click here to listen

YU: Uncovered is available on SoundCloud. Click the link to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.
