YU: Uncovered Episode 1: Atheists and The Garden

There are certain things we’ve always wondered about YU. The Commentator is delving into those things on the first episode of its new podcast, YU: Uncovered.

From its humble beginnings in the Wilf Campus vending lounge, The Garden quickly became a hotbed for religious and philosophical debate. On this episode, we delve into the history and context of the group and what it means to be an atheist at a Jewish university.

Hosted by Managing Editor Shoshy Ciment

YU: Uncovered is available on SoundCloud. Click the link to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.