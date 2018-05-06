Post Pesach Program Enrollment Rate Declines for First Time in Five Years

The enrollment rate for this year’s Post Pesach Program reversed a four year trend of growth, but was nevertheless consistent with the average rate of the program since its inception eleven years ago.

The Post Pesach Program, this year lasting from April 9 to May 17, gives male students who have completed nearly two years of study in Israel an opportunity to begin earning college credit immediately following Pesach while also experiencing YU’s unique campus and student life.

The program’s registration form notes that students enrolled in the program must pay $500 per credit. With most of the courses counting for 3 credits, students pay an average of $1,500 per course. Students may not take more than 6 credits or take multiple courses that meet at the same time. The courses are similar in structure to summer session classes, with lectures Monday-Friday, instead of fall or spring classes which generally meet twice per week.

In an email to The Commentator, Director of Undergraduate Admissions Geri Mansdorf described, “Over the last few years, we have implemented a number of changes to enhance the experience of the students including increased course offerings, moving housing to Morgenstern Hall, the addition of a meal plan, a seamless fall registration experience, along with additional programming and student life activities.”

Regarding the number of enrolled students in the program, Mansdorf stated, “The average enrollment for any of the past six years, excluding last year, is 56. Last year’s enrollment of 78 students was an anomaly, albeit an exciting one, and this year’s enrollment of 57 is strong.”

She added that “our satisfaction surveys at the end of each year’s program indicate that the students are very pleased with their experiences and their fall enrollment is the proof of that. We look forward to a similar outcome this year as well.”

Jacob Naiman, a Yeshiva College sophomore who completed the Post Pesach Program last year remarked that the “Post Pesach [Program] was a nice [and] relaxed atmosphere and a great way to ease yourself into YU.” Zachary Greenberg, a current student enrolled in the program said “Having been in yeshiva for nearly two years, I knew the YU Post Pesach Program was the next step to transition back to college life while still being in a growing environment.”

Data from the Office of Institutional Research & Assessment

and the Office of Admissions