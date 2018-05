Beren Campus Undergraduate Student Government Election Results

On May 3, the Beren Campus student body voted in the Spring 2018 Beren Campus undergraduate student government elections. The following are the results of the election:

SCWSC President: Shoshana Marder

SCWSC Vice President of Academic Affairs: Talya Saban

SCWSC Vice President of Clubs: Racheli Moskowitz

SCWSC PR Secretary: Abby Stiefel

SCWSC Treasurer: Pending a review of all write-in canditates

SYMSSC President: Shirel Swissa

SYMSSC Vice President: Anat Jacobson

TAC President: Adina Cohen

TAC Vice President of Shabbat: Bella Adler

TAC Vice President of Speakers: Yael Blau

TAC PR Secretary: Tamar Schwartz

TAC Treasurer: Avital (Tali) Greenberg

Senior Class President: Kyra Englander

Senior Class Vice President: Devorah Meisels

Junior Class President: Chaya Green

Junior Class Vice President: Chaya Cohen

Sophomore Class President: Shani Kahan

This is a developing story.