Top Comments Episode 6: Model United Nations

For our sixth episode, Top Comments sat down with Ilan Atri, Azi Fine, and Shayna Michalowski to discuss Yeshiva University's Model United Nations and the roles that both the Office of Admissions and YU Students play at the conference.

Hosted by Senior Opinions Editor Benjamin Koslowe.

Top Comments is available on iTunes and on SoundCloud. Click the links to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.