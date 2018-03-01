Jon Greenfield Appointed Director of Government Relations

Yeshiva University hired Jon Greenfield as Director of Government Relations, effective February 20. Greenfield replaced Phil Goldfeder, a former state Assemblyman, who left his position as Assistant Vice President for Government Relations at YU to work for Cross River Bank in September.

Greenfield, a former Goldfeder aide, most recently worked as Managing Director of Communications at Red Horse Strategies, a Brooklyn-based political consulting firm that caters to Democratic candidates. In his new position, Greenfield will work to develop and enhance relationships between the University and federal, state and local elected officials. Greenfield will also monitor legislation and policies that may have an impact on YU and its programs, as well as assist in procuring government grants for University initiatives.

“I'm excited to be able to build on what we've already achieved in strengthening partnerships with local elected officials and community groups, and securing funding for critical programs,” said Greenfield. “I will be looking for ways to further highlight the amazing talents of our students to the city's elected leaders, and continue to maintain YU's preeminence as an academic institution and strong community partner.”

According to Greenfield, government relations is a function within the University General Counsel’s office, headed by Vice President for Legal Affairs, Secretary and General Counsel Andrew Lauer. The staff of the Office of the General Counsel handled government affairs between Goldfeder’s departure and Greenfield’s appointment.

“We’re proud to welcome Jon to Yeshiva University. Through his work, Jon has built valuable partnerships and worked with current leadership at the various levels of government,” Lauer said. “His expertise will help ensure that YU will have the tools it needs to continue to serve students, faculty and the surrounding community.”

Regarding projects and initiatives, Greenfield says he “will be working with groups across the YU community, from administration officials, student groups, elected officials and local community leaders, all with the goal of finding new ways that YU can stand out as an institution.” To that end, he will be meeting with students and faculty members as he starts his new position “to learn how government can help further YU's mission, as well as how we can contribute to the surrounding community.” Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan) visited YU and met with President Berman and students on Greenfield’s first day on the job.

Goldfeder, for whom Greenfield previously served as Constituent Liaison and Communications Director in the State Assembly, was pleased with his successor’s appointment. “I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish during my time at Yeshiva University, strengthening relationships with government, securing millions in new funding opportunities and finding creative ways to engage the student body and faculty,” he said. “Jon is the perfect person to continue and expand on the foundation we have created. He has the passion and knowledge to help ensure YU’s continued success as a center of learning and a strong community partner.”