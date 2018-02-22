Men's Basketball Wins Semi-Final Game, Advances to Skyline Championship for First Time in School History

The Men’s Basketball Team advanced to the Skyline Conference Championship for the first time in school history with an overtime defeat of Farmingdale State College (FSC) on Thursday, February 22. The #4 ranked Maccabees upset the #1 seed Rams by a score of 77-75, at the Nold Hall Athletic Complex in Farmingdale.

The Macs dominated the first 20 minutes of the game and took a commanding 42-25 lead into the second half of the contest. However, FSC staged a comeback and managed to tie the score 69-69 and force overtime. In a nail-biting 5 minutes of overtime play, a late 3 pointer from Sophomore Tyler Hod gave YU the lead, and the Maccabees secured a win.

Sophomore Gabriel Leifer led the team in scoring, rebounds, and steals, with 20, 14, and 5 respectively. Sophomore Simcha Halpert also had a strong performance with 18 points.

YU had previously lost both of their regular season matchups to FSC, the defending Skyline Champions, but managed to emerge victorious, and will play at #2 Purchase College in the championship game on Sunday, February 25 at 1 pm. Yeshiva split with Purchase in regular season play.