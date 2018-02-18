Doron Stern Named University Vice President of Communications

President Ari Berman has appointed Doron Stern as the new Vice President of Communications, he announced in an email from the President’s Office to the YU community on Monday, January 30. As the first to hold the position of VP of Communications since 2011, Stern will head the university’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs (CPA). Since 2011, the office has been headed by executive directors.

In his new role, Stern will “oversee all communications and marketing activities, including branding, media relations, print and digital marketing collateral, websites and social media outreach,” explained Aliza Berenholz Peled, who has served as the Interim Director of CPA since Dr. Paul Oestreicher stepped down from the position in July 2017. She returned to her role as Senior Director of Events, a position she has held concurrently with her role as Interim Director, after Stern assumed the new role.

Stern most recently worked as the Chief Marketing Officer of GoHealth Urgent Care. Before that, he served as the Vice President of Marketing for the Popcorn, Indiana food company, the IDT Corporation, and Chobani. According to a press release on the YU News Blog, he “helped grow annual revenue from $30 million to $900 million in just four years” while at Chobani. A graduate of the Marsha Stern Talmudical Academy, the University’s high school for boys, and Brandeis University, Stern gained an MBA in marketing from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU.

“Doron brings to Yeshiva University a record of transformative success in the corporate world, as well as a deep insider’s knowledge of our core community,” President Berman stated in a press release. “As we prepare to launch a new era in the history of YU, we are excited for Doron to bring his leadership and expertise back home.”