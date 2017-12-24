By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast  | 

Top Comments Episode 4: Rabbi Brander and the Future of YU

By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast  |  December 24, 2017

In early October, Rabbi Kenny Brander, Vice President for University and Community Life at Yeshiva University, announced that he would be leaving his post to assume the position of President and Rosh haYeshiva at Ohr Torah Stone. With just one month left until the transition begins, Rabbi Brander sat down with Top Comments to discuss his past and future, as well as what he expects from YU in the years to come.

Hosted by Editor-In-Chief, Avi Strauss

Click here to listen now!
