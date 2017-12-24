Letter to the Editor: Yisrael Medad

To the editor:

Professor Joseph Luders' decision, as reported in The Commentator this past week, that a political science course required more academic design was probably correct. He should not be blamed for that position.

What should be an issue of criticism is his apparent inability to set matters aright without cancelling the credit as a first step. A few short hours of thinking and cooperating with Ambassador Ayalon behind-the-scenes should have been enough to avoid controversy. Indeed, that is the reason academics assume administration duties. Perhaps administration, not the academic profession, is his problem.

Yisrael Medad

YC 1967, Political Science

Shiloh, Israel