YU Announces Sharon Poczter as New Chair of Syms Management Department, Department to be Renamed

Sharon Poczter, former Professor in the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University, has been formally announced as the Chair of the Department of Management of the Sy Syms School of Business. Under Poczter’s guidance, the Management Department will be renamed as the “Department of Strategy and Entrepreneurship.”

Poczter, who will also join Yeshiva University as an associate professor, taught at Cornell for five years, where she researched the role of the government in promoting growth in both emerging and advanced economies. Poczter’s columns have been published in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fox News, and the Hill. Poczter received her BS in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University and a Masters and PhD of Business and Public Policy from the University of California Berkeley.

The renaming of the Management Department is a feature of a larger initiative to rebrand the department as a whole. The Department of Strategy and Entrepreneurship will increasingly focus on preparing students to meet the goals of the current marketplace.

“The Strategy and Entrepreneurship department will be a one-stop shop for students looking for preparation for consulting and strategy roles, as well those looking to build their own companies either now or in the future,” Poczter said in an email distributed by Michael Strauss, interim Dean of the Sy Syms School of Business.

There are currently 29 full-time students in the Sy Syms School of Business with a concentration in Management—18 at Wilf, 11 at Beren. There are several hundred students enrolled in management courses this semester.