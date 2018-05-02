Wilf Campus Undergraduate Student Government Election Results

On May 1, the Wilf Campus student body voted in the Spring 2018 Wilf Campus undergraduate student government elections. The night of the election, the Canvassing Committee, which oversees student government elections, shared the results of the election with The Commentator. In total, 590 out of 1004 Wilf Campus students voted, or 58.8%. The following are the results of the election, followed by per-candidate vote totals:

SOY President: Moshe Spirn

SOY Vice President: Micah Hyman

SOY PR Secretary: Ilan Lavian

SOY MYP Representative: Yoni Schechter

SOY JSS Representative: Jeremy Orlian

A SOY SBMP Representative and SOY IBC Representative were not elected, as no candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

SSSBSC President: Brandon Emalfarb

SSSBSC Vice President: Jason Brody

SSSBSC Secretary/Treasurer: Chayim Mahgerefteh

YCSA President: Amitai Miller

YCSA Vice President: Akiva Frishman

A YCSA Secretary/Treasurer was not elected, as no candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

YSU President: Nolan Edmonson

YSU Vice President of Class Affairs: Judah Stiefel

YSU Vice President of Clubs: Josh Aranoff

YSU Senior Class Representative: Avery Ennis

A YSU Junior Class Representative was not elected, as no candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

Four proposed amendments to the Wilf Student Government Constitution appeared on the ballot, and none of the amendments garnered the three-fifths majority necessary for ratification, according to the rules outlined in the Constitution.

The Canvassing Committee released the breakdown of each race, which is summarized below. In races in which candidates officially appeared on the ballot, all of the candidates and their vote tallies are listed below; for positions where the victor was a write-in candidate, only the winning candidate is listed:

SOY President

Moshe Spirn - 374

Noah Marlowe - 200

SOY Vice President

Micah Hyman - 253

Tani Polansky - 165

Yoni Broth - 142

SOY PR Secretary

Ilan Lavian (Write-in) - 54

SOY MYP Representative

Yoni Schechter - 310

SOY SBMP Representative

No candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

SOY IBC Representative

No candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

SOY JSS Representative

Jeremy Orlian - 23

SSSBSC President

Brandon Emalfarb - 148

Mikhail Grayster - 100

SSSBSC Vice President

Jason Brody - 145

Doni Yellin - 112

SSSBSC Secretary/Treasurer

Chayim Mahgerefteh - 233

YCSA President

Amitai Miller - 282

YCSA Vice President

Akiva Frishman - 135

Zack Rynhold - 83

Scott Weissman - 78

YCSA Secretary/Treasurer

No candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

YSU President

Nolan Edmonson - 524 votes

YSU Vice President of Class Affairs

Judah Stiefel - 518

YSU Vice President of Clubs

Josh Aranoff (Write-in) - 24

YSU Senior Class Representative

Avery Ennis - 255

YSU Junior Class Representative

No candidates appeared on the ballot, and no write-in candidate received the minimum 20 votes necessary to win.

None of the amendments on the ballot received the required three-fifths majority, or 60%, necessary for ratification:

Amendment #1 (Restructuring of Student Council)

DID NOT PASS (44.1% voted yes)

No - 329

Yes - 260

Amendment #2 (Katz School Representation)

DID NOT PASS (51.4% voted yes)

Yes - 303

No - 287

Amendment #3 (Addition to Amendments Committee)

DID NOT PASS (50.3% voted yes)

Yes - 297

No - 293

Amendment #4 (Deadline for Proposing Clubs)

DID NOT PASS (44.2% voted yes)

No - 329

Yes - 261