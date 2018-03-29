By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast  | 

Top Comments Episode 7: YU Memes for On the Derech Teens

For our seventh episode, Top Comments sat down with Tony Arriaza, Shifra Lindenberg, and Emily Neckonoff to discuss the recent controversy surrounding the meme groups as well as meme culture in general.

Hosted by Junior Opinions Editor Samuel Gelman

Click here to listen

Top Comments is available on iTunes and on SoundCloud. Click the links to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.
