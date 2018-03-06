By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast  | 

Top Comments Episode 6: Model United Nations

By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast  |  March 6, 2018

For our sixth episode, Top Comments sat down with Ilan Atri, Azi Fine, and Shayna Michalowski to discuss Yeshiva University's Model United Nations and the roles that both the Office of Admissions and YU Students play at the conference.

Hosted by Senior Opinions Editor Benjamin Koslowe.

Click here to listen

Top Comments is available on iTunes and on SoundCloud. Click the links to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.
TRENDING POSTS
 After Historic Season, Men's Basketball Loses in First Round of NCAA Division III Tournament
By: Yossi Zimilover | News
 | 
March 2, 2018
Jon Greenfield Appointed Director of Government Relations
By: Yitzchak Carroll | News
 | 
March 1, 2018
Yeshiva College Faculty to Vote on Allowing Shaped Majors
By: Avi Strauss | News
 | 
Wilf Campus Pre-Law Advisor Dina Chelst Leaving University
By: Ben Strachman | News
 | 
February 28, 2018
Beren Writing Center Sees Increase of Over 100 Appointments from Fall 2016; Wilf and Beren Fluctuations and Trends Analyzed
By: Shoshy Ciment and Benjamin Koslowe | News
 | 
Top Comments: Purim Edition
By: Commentator Staff | Top Comments | Podcast
 | 
February 26, 2018
SOCIAL FEED

 