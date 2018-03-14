Second Annual Day of Giving Fundraiser Aims to Raise $3 Million in 24 Hours

On April 25-26, Yeshiva University will be holding its second annual Day of Giving, a 24-hour fundraising campaign that helps fund the university’s various programs, scholarships, and student life initiatives. The program will begin at noon on the 25th and feature live events and challenges to engage participants and students on campus.

The goal for this year is to raise $3 million from at least 3,000 donors, which would mark an increase in donors by more than 10% from the 2016 Day of Giving. Last year, the first annual Day of Giving shattered its goals of $5 million by bringing in more than $6 million from 2,700 donors in 24 hours. Each donation was quadrupled by various donors.

Anonymous donors have also already collectively pledged upwards of $10 million towards a special fund in honor of the inaugural year of President Ari Berman.

“Every contribution made during the 24 hour period will have an even greater impact—all gifts will be matched dollar for dollar, and more, thanks to the generosity of several supporters,” explained Alyssa Herman, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. This year marks Herman’s first Day of Giving in her new role, which she assumed last June.

The campaigning theme for the day is “YU Hero,” which will portray YU students as superheroes to highlight heroic qualities within each student.

“Whether they’re advancing Torah scholarship, conducting cancer research or fighting for social justice, Yeshiva University students, faculty and alumni make up a powerful and heroic movement—rooted in Jewish values and committed to building a better world,” said Herman. “Giving Day is an opportunity for the entire community to come together, celebrate all we have achieved and ensure that our future remains strong.”