Top Comments: Purim Edition

Join The Commentator’s journalistic rivals, The Scope, in this special Purim Edition of Top Comments. Listen now for all the answers to all the questions you will ever have about the enigmatic Bitcoin craze.

Hosted by The Scope, YU’s Comedic Lens

Featuring Yaacov Bronstein, Zach Sterman, Daniel Goldstein, and Kira Paley

Top Comments is available on iTunes and on SoundCloud. Click the links to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.