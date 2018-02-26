Top Comments: Purim Edition
Join The Commentator’s journalistic rivals, The Scope, in this special Purim Edition of Top Comments. Listen now for all the answers to all the questions you will ever have about the enigmatic Bitcoin craze.
Hosted by The Scope, YU’s Comedic Lens
Featuring Yaacov Bronstein, Zach Sterman, Daniel Goldstein, and Kira Paley
Click here to listen now!!!
Top Comments is available on iTunes and on SoundCloud. Click the links to subscribe and stay up to date when we publish new episodes.
TRENDING POSTS
Tweets by TwitterDev
SOCIAL FEED