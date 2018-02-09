Julie Schreier Appointed First Female Chief of Staff to President

Julie Schreier, former Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement, has been named President Ari Berman’s new Chief of Staff. According to Dean Karen Bacon, the Dr. Monique C. Katz Dean of Undergraduate Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Schreier is the first woman to assume this role since the position’s creation by former University President Richard Joel who began his tenure in 2003.

This development comes days after it was announced that Dr. Stuart Halpern, former Chief of Staff, would be leaving to the provost’s office to assume the role of Senior Advisor to the Provost. Dr. Selma Botman, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, confirmed that Schreier’s title and job had indeed been changed: “Julie Schreier is the President’s chief of staff”.

Julie Schreier’s former position was as Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement. She also previously served as Director of Institutional Advancement in YU’s Long Island Region. Schreier received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yeshiva University and a Masters of Business Administration from Baruch College.