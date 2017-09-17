The Bold Type: Review Season 1

Summer may be over and the fall semester underway, but work has yet to pile up, leaving ample time to binge-watch a new show before midterms come around the bend. With Netflix and Hulu spitting out original shows left and right, deciding what to watch could mean sifting through the suggested list for hours. So take my word for it and go straight for The Bold Type — a brand new show on Free Form, sparking conversation in the media and giving viewers aspects of a television show they didn't even know they wanted.

The Bold Type first premiered in July of 2017. Based on the life of former Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles, The Bold Type takes place in modern day New York City, and follows the lives of three young women — Jane, Kat, and Sutton — all of whom work at Scarlet Magazine. Each episode showcases these three best friends as they try to keep their heads above water in the fast paced world of New York City publishing.

What immediately strikes a viewer about the show is the emphasis placed on modern technology and social media. A conversation over text — which the audience sees as pop-ups on the screen as the character types — often moves the plot along, revealing key information about the storyline. Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter are frequently mentioned and used by the characters— especially Kat, who works as the Social Media director of Scarlet Magazine. The show not only appears modern, but showcases the usage of modern technology and social media culture in the 21st century.

Aside from being up to date on Social Media, The Bold Type deals with incredibly current social issues, those most prevalent in political and societal dialogue. The Bold Type handles Islamophobia and immigration issues, sexual exploration, breast cancer awareness, and rape — all hot button topics serving as the subject of much debate in modern society. By fearlessly tackling these subjects with no reservations, the show leaves nothing taboo, touching on aspects of these dilemmas often avoided to prevent discomfort.

Its modern flare and open minded plot lines cannot hide the fact that The Bold Type lacks a certain subtlety that could have made it a smashing success. The slight overuse of the social media aspect and the abrupt introductions to the societal issues leave The Bold Type void of nuance and grace in its storylines and characters. This obviousness leaves some viewers frustrated by the shows “unbelievable” quality, describing it as an unrealistic representation of life as a millennial in New York City.

What may seem like a flaw in the eyes of television critics, however, could in fact allow The Bold Type to send a message to its viewers. Social media is overused in 2017, taking over our lives and replacing real human connection and communication with texts and emojis. Political and social issues come up fast and impact people from the start. With the increase in media news outlets and their own presence on our social media platforms, we cannot hide from the injustices and dilemmas that face American society on a regular basis.

The first season of The Bold Type, available on Free Form and Hulu, has recently come to a close leaving many questions pertaining to the fate of the beloved Kat, Jane, and Sutton. The question of whether or not this should be your next TV obsession has an obvious answer. The Bold Type is refreshing, fast paced, modern, and the perfect blend between Gossip Girl and Suits. So if I were you, I would get watching before midterms creep around the corner.