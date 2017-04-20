Here's Who's Running for Student Council President

Traditionally, student council presidential candidates introduce themselves to the electorate in The Commentator at the beginning of the campaigning period. Below, each contender writes about his background and the goals he has for his desired position.

The introductions are arranged by council first (YSU, SOY, YCSA, SYMSSC) and alphabetically second.

YSU

ARYEH MINSKY

Hey, readers!

My name is Aryeh Minsky, and I am hoping to be your Yeshiva Student Union President this coming year.

A little about myself: I grew up New Hempstead, NY and attended TABC in Teaneck, NJ for high school. After that, I spent two years studying at Reishit, and am now in my sixth semester on campus. I'm a finance major by day (marketing minor!), and an IBC Talmid by morning.

Also good to know about me: I am intimately involved in my campus- and why shouldn't I be? I love YU! When I'm not giving tours to prospective students, working games for athletics, helping with new hires in human resources, or waitering in the caf on Shabbat, I'm probably playing on the YU Baseball team, or scoring goals in hockey intramurals (three-time champion!), or, I might be in class...

I think my love for YU is evident in how heavily I involve myself here. I've already spent two years on Yeshiva Student Union (as Junior Class President and VP of Classes), as well as two years on the Student Life Committee. I spent this past year running the SLC, as well as a few months as YSU President (I know, interim president, but it's the same experience). I want to be YSU President because I really take pride in my campus. I really want YU to be an awesome place, and I have some really cool ideas how to make it even better!

ZACH STERMAN

Hi, my name is Zach Sterman. I’m running for YSU president and I want to tell you why. Presently the responsibilities and powers of student council are extremely narrow, essentially limited to managing a budget and allocating funds for clubs and events.

This is a mistake.

The primary focus of student government should not be on managing a budget, but rather on representing the interests of the student body. The various presidents of our student councils have the ear of the administration and a unique opportunity to express the issues, concerns, and interests of the students in a way that might actually be influential. Let’s set a new standard in which student government shifts the focus and ensures that the voice of the student body is being heard.

I think my diverse experiences at YU put me in a unique position to understand the many perspectives and personalities of our student body. My major is in YC and my minor is in Syms. I have been a part of both YP and IBC. This past year I participated in student leadership as an RA, and was highly involved in a bunch of clubs on campus, such as Tamid, YUPAC and The Commentator. As a co-founder of The Scope I’ve also had the chance to write satire and produce YU’s Purim shpiel.

RAFFI WIESEN

After High School at MTA I spent three years in Israel, half in Yeshiva and half in the IDF. When I came back to New York I knew I wanted to get involved in campus any way I could. This year I served as the Vice President of Clubs and saw firsthand the inner workings of the student council structure and procedures.

Since I am the head of clubs, maybe the most important part of campus life, I manage the budget, approve clubs and events, and plan for major events. I was one of the student liaisons for the IAmYU campaign, and was stunned by the unbelievable outpouring of support everyone showed. I also currently serve on the planning committee for the commemoration and celebration of Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut.

Through my experience as a student leader, I’ve learned that if there’s anything we YU students are not, it’s dispassionate. Student-run events are some of the most successful events that we have. Everyone here has great ideas for activities, events, and areas for improvement. Because of this, I want to create a new outlet that will allow everyone the chance to get involved. Every student should have the opportunity to take an active role in improving their college experience, even if they’re not on student council or a president of a club. As president of YSU, my job will be to hear your voices, take your suggestions, and turn them into the best college experience we can have.

SOY

DOVID SIMPSER

Hi! I’m Dovid Simpser. Many of you may know me from my involvement this past year as Vice President of the S.O.Y. Student Council, where I worked to create religious programming that better served our religiously diverse community. Now, I’m running for S.O.Y. President to continue my vision of a warm and inviting community for all students here at YU.

Every student has their own unique religious needs and values, and we, as the center of Modern Orthodoxy, need to create an environment where all students can feel comfortable and engaged. Therefore, whether through religious outlets such as Klein @ 9, or broader ranging Shabbos programming, my goal as President is to help establish better opportunities for students to feel religiously engaged on campus. There are so many great programs and opportunities here at YU, but there is still much needed change and improvement for the Yeshiva to better serve its religiously diverse student body.

I’m always available to speak through any thoughts and suggestions, and by working together we can take the dreams of today and turn them into the reality of tomorrow.

YCSA

JOEY JUBAS

“Work hard until you no longer need to introduce yourself” is a quote I have been living by since I started at Yeshiva University three years ago after my year in Israel. I have been involved with campus activities and student life since I set foot on campus. From my high school experience on student council in Detroit, Michigan, I knew I wanted to be a change-maker in college as well. Upon my arrival at YU, I immediately joined the Student Life Committee, started working as a lifeguard at the aquatic facilities, and was selected to serve on the board of numerous clubs. I also held a number of leadership positions including the co-presidency of YAS! (Yeshiva Activities Society), striking a balance between extracurricular involvement and academics as I pursue a degree in math/computer Science with a minor in Physics.

I currently serve as Vice-President of YCSA and I hope to further my role on campus by representing you, my peers, and by presenting a strong voice to the administration. I plan to expand class offerings, coordinate more on-campus events, construct a clearer schedule highlighting the courses offered only once per year, and streamline the course registration process.

EITAN LIPSKY

My name is Eitan Lipsky and I hail from the town of West Hempstead, NY. After attending DRS Yeshiva High School and spending two years learning in Israel in KBY and Gush, respectively, I am currently in my second year at YU where I am studying biology, with the long-term plan to study and practice medicine.

Since arriving at YU, I have felt privileged to be a part of all that the college has to offer; academics, extracurricular clubs, and even chesed missions. I have also been able to take leadership positions, serving as an editor for The Commentator; and a key board member for Project TEACH, a local tutoring club, and several university journals. As YCSA President, I would humbly serve as the necessary link between the YC deans and students, and ensure that students’ complaints (of which I have heard too many without proper follow-up in my time here), are appropriately addressed.

If elected, I would look forward to working with the deans on improving the Hebrew requirement. I would like to rethink the placement process as well as what type of Hebrew curriculum would be most valuable to students. I would also like to take steps to make sure that academic integrity is maintained in YC so that students aren’t disadvantaged by others’ dishonesty. These are some of the many ideas that I have, but ultimately change comes from the input of all students. If elected, I hope to make sure that all voices are heard.

SYMSSC

AVI LENT

My name is Avi Lent, and before starting Syms I attended MTA and Yeshivat Hakotel. While I’m currently an accounting major, I intend on pursuing a career in law. In past years, I have served in numerous leadership positions, including the Assistant Youth Director of the Young Israel of New Rochelle and the Assistant Head Lifeguard in Camp Morasha. Additionally, I’ve worked at the Supreme Court of Westchester, which sounds exceedingly prestigious if you don’t think about it too much.

I’m running for Syms President for a few reasons. Firstly: Yehoshua, my fierce opponent, was running unopposed, and I could not allow him to simply seize the presidency without a fight. Secondly, I hear this looks good on a resume, and I really want to go to Harvard Law. Most importantly though, I want to make a difference. While Syms has blessed me with an incredible education, I think I have some cool ideas that can really make attending Syms an even more incredible experience. And to pacify any reservations you may still have regarding my candidacy, know that I’ve received endorsements from both Rav Schachter and Rabbi Klapper. So please, come out and vote, and help me win this glorified popularity contest.

JOSHUA ZIRMAN

My name is Joshua Zirman, and I am a finance major. I grew up in Teaneck, NJ and attended TABC for high school. I then went to Orayta for my gap year before attending Yeshiva University.

In my four semesters on campus, I have had the opportunity to interact with students across the YU spectrum: international, local, YP, BMP, and IBC. I have gotten involved in many diverse clubs on campus such as the Business Leadership Club, Shield News, TAMID, Macs Live, YUNMUN, Yeshiva University’s TEDx event, and even a brief stint on the basketball team.

I have decided to run for president because I see all of the potential that YU holds, yet watch some of it go to waste every year. I want to improve Syms events to make them more desirable, and work with students who have passions to start new initiatives on campus. I believe one of my strongest qualities is listening to those around me, and I intend to bring that with into my presidency. The best way to improve the YU of tomorrow is to interact with the YU of today.