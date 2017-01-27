Breaking: Syms Dean Pava to Step Down After This Semester

Author: Eitan Lipsky

After six years as Dean of the Sy Syms School of Business, Dean Moses Pava has announced that he will be leaving that position. On June 30, Dean Pava will step down and rejoin the Syms faculty. As a member of the faculty, he will serve as a Professor of Accounting, the Alvin Einbender Professor of Business Ethics, and the Chair of the Accounting Department. He will also assume a new role as Director of the Sy Syms Honors and Entrepreneurial Leadership Program.

In a statement to The Commentator, Dean Pava remarked: “My goal when I took over as dean was to make sure that SSSB (the Sy Syms School of Business) was the business school appropriate for Yeshiva University and its unique mission of Torah U’Maddah. I return to faculty with an enormous sense of accomplishment.”

The administration will commence a search for Dean Pava’s replacement during the coming weeks.

