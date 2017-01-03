A Journey on the Fresh Music Train

Author: Shimon Lindenblatt

On December 7th, Fresh 102.7, a New York radio station covering “Fresh Music…Better Variety,” held their annual holiday concert called “The Fresh Holiday Jam,” at The Hammerstein Ballroom. The show featured: Train, James Bay and O.A.R. (Of a Revolution). Over 1500 people packed the venue for the fun and enjoyable night of music.

The Maryland based Alt-Rock band O.A.R kicked of the show with a set including both new and old material. Their set included their most well known and only Platinum song “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” off their 2008 album All Sides. They also performed their newest hit single “I Go Through.”

The Grammy nominated British Indie Rock artist James Bay was the next to take the stage. The crowd rocked out to his two hit original songs “Let It Go” and “Hold Back the River.” James also had an amazing long guitar solo during his cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s song “Proud Mary.” The crowd was fully engaged throughout his entire set.

Train headlined the night with a remarkable 11 song set. The San Francisco based rock group fronted by Patrick Monahan kicked off their set with “Drive By,” their 2012 top 10 hit. Train performed all of their big hits from “50 Ways to Say Goodbye,” and “Meet Virginia,” to “Play That Song,” and “Hey, Soul Sister.” The entire set was amazing but there were some moments that stood out among the rest. One of those moments was when Patrick decided to perform the band’s hit “Marry Me” without the microphone, just accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The highlight of the night was when the band invited special guest, Matt Nathanson, best known for his song “Come on Get Higher,” to perform a cover of Queen’s “Under Pressure.” Train closed out the amazing night of music with one of their first hits, “Drops of Jupiter.”

