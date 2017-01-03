Prof. Nissenfeld to Leave Syms after Spring

Author: Judah Stiefel

At the end of the upcoming 2017 Spring Semester, the students of YU will have to wish goodbye to Professor Steven Nissenfeld. Two of the professor’s three children made Aliya over the summer along with five of his seven grandchildren, and he realized that it was time for him to spend more time in Israel.

Prof. Nissenfeld has completed what he considers an extremely rewarding twelve years on faculty at Yeshiva University. He has taught a wide range of classes including, “a variety of management classes, including the introductory course, management in a global environment; human resources; total rewards; contemporary problems in business, which is also known as the Kukin Executive and Entrepreneurial Lecture Series; and introduction to entrepreneurship.”

Prof. Nissenfeld has shown great dedication to the students of YU in both educational and administrative capacities. He was appointed to faculty as Clinical Prof. of Management, asked to serve as founding director of the Executive MBA program from 2010-2013, and asked to serve as Chair of the Management Department for the last two years.

When asked how he looked back upon his time at YU, Prof. Nissenfeld commented, “I can truly say I enjoyed every minute of my teaching (well, almost every minute). It was a privilege to be part of the crown jewel of Modern Orthodoxy, and to contribute in whatever small way I could to the development of future leaders of this most important movement. I have been inspired by the creativity, initiative and curiosity of our students, and it gives me great hope for the future of our Jewish community.”

Of all the experiences and opportunities Prof. Nissenfeld had, he treasures most his opportunity to lecture in the Kukin Executive and Entrepreneurial Lecture Series. It gave Prof. Nissenfeld the opportunity in his words, “to meet and to introduce business leaders and entrepreneurs from all markets and segments to our school and students, and to facilitate the opportunity for our students to speak with, and learn from, true leaders of the business community and Jewish world.”

Prof. Nissenfeld said he came to YU because he was “inspired by President Joel’s vision.” After spending almost three decades as a partner in a global management consultancy, the professor felt “[it] seemed like the right thing to do.”

In parting, Prof. Nissenfeld offered his students the advice of a wise man: “stay hungry and stay foolish!” which he explained to mean, “pursue your passion and stay true to your values!”

